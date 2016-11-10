Undercover Of The Night 

Newsvine

Thu Nov 10, 2016
I've read a newspaper since at least 1976, I don't remember when I was cognizant of Murrow Huntley/Brinkley, Cronkite, or Severied but they knew what excellent journalism was. With the passing of Peter Jennings, the retirement of Tom Brokaw, the political ouster of Dan Rather, journalism declined. Falsehoods were left unchallenged, fox just makes it up. For a year and a half anyone with a microphone, compulsively, obsessively, talked about the president elect. Used to be, charlatans like him would be dismissed quickly, obvious to thinking human beings to not be genuine. There's a saying in Hollywood, there is no such thing as bad publicity. So sure newt/fox/rush created the monster but the media made him popular, and to my dismay, acceptable enough to more than 50,000,000 people. Now it seems like it's coming to 

