Why They Don't Want You To Know (We Know)

Could just "fix" the ACA, "nope just beyond repair" they'll tell you. We'll replace it with something better.

100+ years people have worked on healthcare for the American people, medicare, SS, and finally, the ACA. Most of the things that don't work in the ACA were comprises with republicans who stiffed us on the vote anyway.

What they say are provisions of the ACA are going to be in our bill. When put back together (granted on this, I'm a bit cynical) Look for it though, gone will be provisions on profit and accountability, for for-profit hospitals and pharmaceuticals. I'll be looking for the one that if your insurer doesn't spend a total of (around) 80% on patient care a rebate to all goes out.

So, of course, money, is why.

We knew